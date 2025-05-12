In a significant move to bolster community relations and enhance regional security, Assam Rifles conducted a security coordination meeting and awareness session with the Village Gaon Burhas and Village Council members of Monyakshu and neighboring villages near Mon district, Nagaland, on Sunday, May 11.





The initiative aimed at addressing local concerns, fostering cooperation, and reinforcing the longstanding bond between Assam Rifles and the border communities. The meeting served as a vital platform for open dialogue, enabling community leaders to voice their perspectives and discuss pressing security issues impacting the area.





During the session, Assam Rifles reiterated its steadfast commitment to safeguarding the region and maintaining peace along the International Myanmar Border. The force emphasized the crucial role of community collaboration in sustaining security and social stability.





The gathering witnessed active participation from village elders and council representatives, reflecting a strong spirit of unity and mutual trust. Assam Rifles extended its gratitude for the community's unwavering support and assured continued engagement through such collaborative efforts to ensure peace and development in the region.