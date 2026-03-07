Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour for Nagaland students

Assam Rifles on March 6, flagged off a National Integration Tour (NIT) for students from Nagaland under Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at exposing young participants to the country’s cultural and educational diversity.

The tour was flagged off by Harinder Singh Mavi, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), from Dimapur. A total of 20 students and three teachers from Bhandari area in Wokha district are participating in the programme.

According to Assam Rifles, the initiative aims to broaden the outlook of students from remote areas by giving them the opportunity to experience different regions of the country.

The force said the tour is intended to provide students exposure to India’s diverse cultural, educational and historical heritage while promoting the spirit of national integration and youth empowerment.

During the tour, the participants will visit Guwahati and Kolkata, where they will explore major educational institutions and important landmarks.

The itinerary also includes interactions with dignitaries such as the Governors of Assam and West Bengal, along with senior officials of the Indian Army Eastern Command.

Officials said such tours are organised to inspire students and strengthen the sense of national unity by allowing them to witness the country’s diversity and opportunities firsthand.