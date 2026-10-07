Assam Rifles jawan V Teja dies of gunshot wound in Nagaland, organs donated after death

Assam Rifles rifleman V Teja, a native of Odisha’s Rayagada district, died after sustaining a gunshot wound while on operational duty in Nagaland, two days before his 31st birthday.

Teja, who joined the armed forces in 2022, was serving with the 15th Assam Rifles. His mortal remains were brought to Rayagada on Tuesday, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects.

A large motorcycle rally was organised in his honour, beginning around 10 km from Rayagada. Hundreds of people joined the procession, which featured fireworks, DJ music and chants of “Long live the martyred soldier”.

Teja was scheduled to celebrate his birthday on October 7 and was expected to return home for Diwali ahead of his wedding in December.

Naib Subedar Ravindra Kumar Naik of the 15th Assam Rifles, who accompanied the body, said his responsibility was to bring Teja’s remains to his family. He said details surrounding the circumstances of the death would be clear after the post-mortem examination.

Teja’s maternal uncle told reporters that the family had been informed that he died in the line of duty after suffering a gunshot wound.

His death has left his parents and other family members devastated, while relatives, neighbours and residents gathered outside his home to pay their last respects.

Teja had reportedly pledged to donate his organs around two years ago. Following his death, a local hospital collected and preserved his organs in accordance with his wishes.

His mortal remains were flown by helicopter to Visakhapatnam before being transported by ambulance to Rayagada.

The district administration is preparing to pay tribute to Teja on Thursday morning. His funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 7 am.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Teja’s death, calling his sacrifice and service to the country an enduring memory. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute, describing the soldier’s courage and sacrifice as a matter of pride for Odisha and the nation.

Teja’s death comes days after an ambush near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh on September 29, in which Havildar Jankhokai Kuki was killed and four others were injured.