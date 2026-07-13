Assam Rifles pays tribute to Havildar Mohammad Iqbal, martyred in Nagaland IED attack

An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and several others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) struck a convoy in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Monday, July 13, prompting an intensified security operation in the area.

The attack occurred near Sokhuvi village when unidentified miscreants targeted a moving Assam Rifles convoy, triggering a powerful explosion. Initial reports suggested that three personnel had been killed and several others injured. However, subsequent official confirmation established that one soldier, Havildar Mohammad Iqbal, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The injured personnel were shifted to a medical facility for treatment, and their condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldier, Director General Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, along with all ranks of the force, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Mohd Iqbal who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Nagaland today and offer deep condolences to the family of our brave soldier. DG Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles stand firmly with the bereaved family," the force said in a statement.

The incident marks the second IED attack targeting security forces in Chumoukedima district within the past week, raising fresh concerns over militant activity in the region.

Following the blast, personnel of the Assam Rifles and the Dimapur Police launched a joint search operation to trace those responsible for the attack. Security has also been strengthened in and around the incident site.

Meanwhile, retired Army officer and Kirti Chakra awardee Major Digvijay Singh Rawat claimed in a post on X that the attack was carried out by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) and alleged that the outfit had collaborated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) in previous attacks on security forces.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the involvement of any insurgent group, and no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Investigations into the incident are underway