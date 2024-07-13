Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a major drug smuggling operation near the fourth mile on the Nuiland-Dimapur road in Nagaland. Acting on specific intelligence, the forces established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) and conducted a thorough search of a suspicious vehicle.

The operation led to the discovery of 1,134 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 7,93,80,000. The contraband was ingeniously hidden in 81 plastic soap cases, demonstrating the smugglers' attempts to avoid detection.

Three individuals were apprehended at the scene in connection with the smuggling activities. The successful interception highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Following standard procedure, the Assam Rifles team handed over the seized contraband, along with the apprehended individuals, to the Nagaland Police for further investigation and legal action.