Assam Rifles soldier killed on duty in Nagaland laid to rest in J&K; son vows to join Army

The mortal remains of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, an Assam Rifles soldier who was killed while on duty in Nagaland, reached his native village of Kallar Mohra in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on July 15, where he was accorded a final farewell with full military honours.

Army personnel paid tribute to the fallen soldier, while family members, relatives and local residents gathered at his residence to pay their last respects.

Speaking to reporters, Iqbal's son, Fasal Iqbal, said the family was proud of his father's sacrifice for the nation.

"We feel proud that he made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. I feel good knowing he did something truly right for the country and made that sacrifice. It is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

Fasal also expressed his determination to follow in his father's footsteps by joining the armed forces.

"My resolve is to become a good officer, serve the country, and take revenge on the enemies," he said.

Havildar Mohd Iqbal was serving with the Assam Rifles in Nagaland when he lost his life while carrying out his duties.

Separately, the Assam Rifles recently commemorated the sacrifice of Rifleman (General Duty) Govind Singh of 28 Assam Rifles during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Radhanagar Battalion in Tripura. Singh was killed in action on July 10, 1996, during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officers of the battalion laid wreaths in his honour, and troops observed a two-minute silence to remember his courage and sacrifice. The force said the ceremony reaffirmed its commitment to honouring personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.