Assam tourist rescued after 100-foot fall on Dzükou Valley trek in Nagaland

A 19-year-old tourist from Guwahati was rescued after falling nearly 100 feet from a trekking trail leading to Dzükou Valley in Nagaland's Viswema area, following a swift operation involving trained local guides and youth volunteers.

The tourist, identified as Hisahetuk Das, reportedly slipped from the footpath below Khiyokesa at around 3 pm on July 18 while trekking towards the popular valley.

Rescuers navigated heavy rain, steep cliffs and dense dwarf bamboo vegetation to reach the injured trekker. Trained members of the Southern Angami Tour Guide Council, assisted by volunteers from the Viswema Youth Organisation and the Z Khel Viswema Youth Organisation, carried him to safety despite the difficult terrain.

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) praised the coordinated efforts of the rescue teams and acknowledged the role of its vice-president and Southern Angami Tour Guide Council chairman, Virato Naleo, in leading the emergency response.

The Community Health Centre (CHC), Viswema, deployed an ambulance to transport the injured tourist, while emergency personnel from the Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima, provided medical treatment.

SAYO said the operation highlighted the preparedness of local guides and volunteers in handling emergencies under challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain.

Following the incident, the organisation urged visitors to follow safety guidelines while trekking to Dzükou Valley and other tourist destinations. It advised trekkers to hire registered local tour guides, particularly during the monsoon season and on challenging routes, to improve safety and ensure quicker emergency response if required.