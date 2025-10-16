Assam youth held with 500 cases of illegal liquor at Nagaland border

A 20-year-old man from Assam has been apprehended at the Khuzama interstate check gate in Nagaland with 500 cases of contraband Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) concealed in his vehicle.

Rashidul Islam, a resident of Md. Siddique village in Golapara district was apprehended on October 15 at approximately 7:26 am during a routine vehicle inspection at the border checkpoint.

Officials from the Kohima Excise department discovered the illegal consignment—comprising 150 cases of Sterling Reserve whisky, 150 cases of Mc Whisky, 100 cases of Old Monk rum, and 100 cases of Logic Whisky—hidden beneath bags of essential commodities in a truck bearing registration number NL-01AK-1796.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Zonal), Kohima, Venezolu Dawhuo, the seized goods were found "nearly concealed under bags of essentials commodities" during thorough checking of the vehicle. Islam has been charged under relevant sections of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, and a case has been registered.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused allegedly loaded the consignment from Dimapur and was supposed to deliver the consignment at Imphal," the press release stated.

The seizure was made by the excise manning party stationed at the Khuzama check gate. Two witnesses, identified as Nganwang and Nthao, were present during the operation.

Islam has been issued a summons to appear before the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Zonal) of Excise & Prohibition in Kohima to answer charges of violating the NLTP Act '89.

Nagaland has maintained total prohibition since 1989, making the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol illegal across the state. However, bootlegging remains a persistent challenge, with smugglers frequently attempting to transport liquor through the porous interstate borders.