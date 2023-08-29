The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dr.Samudra Kashyap as the vice chancellor of Nagaland University for five years.

The president has appointed Kashyap on the recommendation of the Ministry of Education.

He is a veteran journalist and an alumnus of the IIMC 1985-86 batch.

Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, a distinguished journalist, and accomplished author, stands as a remarkable figure in the media landscape. With a career enriched by decades of dedication, Dr. Kashyap's influence spans not only journalism but also academia, literature, and cross-border dialogues.

Born in 1960, Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, based in Guwahati, has left an indelible mark on the realms of journalism and beyond. Until August 9, 2023, he served as the State Information Commissioner of Assam, a position he held with distinction. Notably, he achieved the distinction of being the first journalist to be appointed as a State Information Commissioner in Assam under the RTI Act. His tenure, which began in August 2020, is set to conclude in August 2023.

Over the course of almost four decades, Dr. Kashyap's journey in journalism has been characterized by dedication and impact. His most extended stint was with The Indian Express from 1991 to 2018. Prior to this, his passion for writing and reporting found expression in Prantik, a respected Assamese fortnightly magazine (1981 to 1986), and Dainik Asam, the oldest Assamese newspaper (1987 to 1991).

Educationally accomplished, Dr. Kashyap earned his Master's in English Literature from Gauhati University. He further honed his skills through a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism for Developing Countries from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. His academic pursuits culminated in a noteworthy achievement – a PhD degree awarded by the Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Sivasagar, Assam, in 2022. The subject of his thesis, "Leadership Qualities & Social Innovations of Srimanta Sankaradeva," highlights his commitment to exploring diverse areas.

As an author, Dr. Kashyap's literary repertoire is diverse and impactful. He is the author and co-author of more than 20 books in English and Assamese. His works cover a range of subjects, from historical narratives to insightful essays. Among his English titles are a monograph on Assam's Infiltration problem (published by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini), "Untold Stories of the Freedom Struggle from North-east India" (Publications Division, Ministry of I&B), and "India-Bangladesh: Fifty Years of Friendship" (Indian Council for World Affairs). His contributions also extend to the realm of television, where he played a significant role in producing "Brahmaputra, the Son of Brahma: An Endless Journey" – a 26-episode mega-serial for Doordarshan (2008-09).

An astute analyst and commentator, Dr. Kashyap is a sought-after speaker. His in-depth knowledge on a wide array of topics, especially those related to the Northeast, has led him to be invited by numerous institutions and organizations across the country. His insights have illuminated discussions on media, North-eastern India, national security, insurgency, demography, society, and youth, to name a few.

For his remarkable contributions, Dr. Kashyap has received several awards and honors. Noteworthy among them are the Rai Bahadur M S Oberoi Award (Silver Medal) for Exposing Corruption in Media (2005), the Bhupen Hazarika National Award (2015) instituted by Sarhad, Pune, and the DY365 Award for Excellence in Journalism (2008-09).

Beyond his journalistic and literary accomplishments, Dr. Kashyap has played pivotal roles in academia and advisory positions. His engagement includes serving as a Member of the Academic Advisory Board of Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (Mumbai), a Government Nominee Member of the Governing Body of OKD Institute of Social Change & Development (Guwahati), and a State Executive Committee Member of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Dept of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Govt of Assam.

In the international arena, Dr. Kashyap's contributions have extended beyond borders. He was part of diverse delegations and dialogues, including those organized by organizations like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and engagements in the UK and Bhutan.