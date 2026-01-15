At 70th AKM meet, CM Rio flags Naga political issue, urges end to ‘blame culture’

Chungtia (Nagaland), January 14, 2026: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday attended the 70th Ao Kaketshir Mungdang (AKM) Conference as the special guest at Chungtia Village, where he paid tribute to the pioneering legacy of the Ao community and addressed key socio-political challenges confronting the state.

Speaking under the conference theme, “Strengthening Horizons,” Dr. Rio expressed gratitude to the AKM, Chungtia Village and the Ao community for hosting the landmark event. He recalled the role played by the Ao pioneers in shaping Naga society, noting that their vision extended beyond tribal boundaries and was rooted in the collective progress of all Nagas.

Referring to the AKM motto, “For the Nation,” the Chief Minister described it as a farsighted commitment to selfless service. He acknowledged the Ao tribe’s historic contributions to Nagaland’s growth and reaffirmed the state government’s recognition of the community as the “Land of Pioneers.”

During his address, Dr. Rio spoke candidly about several pressing challenges facing Naga society, including the unresolved Naga political issue, increasing social fragmentation, and governance concerns related to the Inner Line Permit (ILP), protection of Article 371A, and the utilisation of the state’s mineral resources. He stressed that unity, mutual respect and collective teamwork among all Naga tribes were essential to overcoming these challenges.

Outlining steps taken by the state government, the Chief Minister highlighted initiatives such as the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) and the consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, which brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the Naga political issue.

Calling for a departure from a “blame culture,” Dr. Rio urged the resolution of differences through sincere dialogue and discussion. Addressing the youth, he said the legacy left by the forefathers should serve not merely as history to be remembered, but as a responsibility to be carried forward.

He concluded by appealing to the younger generation to uphold the values and vision of the founding leaders, ensuring that their ideals continue to guide Nagaland’s path of progress.