Athletics Federation of India adopts ‘Kohima Declaration’ to boost athletics in Northeast

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has adopted the ‘Kohima Declaration’ to accelerate the development of athletics in Nagaland and the Northeast through targeted interventions, infrastructure expansion, and the promotion of the region as a venue for national and international competitions.

The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the federation’s two-day annual general meeting held in Kohima. It outlines a framework to integrate the Northeast more closely into the national sporting ecosystem while creating structured pathways for young athletes to compete at elite levels.

Addressing the media, Lalit K. Bhanot, president of the South Asian Athletics Federation, said the meeting involved extensive deliberations and led to several key decisions aimed at strengthening athletics across the country. He emphasised that the declaration also recognises the role of athletics in nation-building and fostering unity across regions.

Among the major decisions, AFI has made SRY gene testing mandatory for athletes participating in national competitions. The cost of testing will be borne by the federation in collaboration with the government. Additionally, DNA testing of athletes will be undertaken for research and performance mapping, beginning with an initial group of around 100 athletes.

To strengthen grassroots participation, AFI has decided to restructure district-level bodies to ensure broader rural representation. The move aims to limit the dominance of district headquarters and increase participation from villages and block-level units.

As part of efforts to popularise athletics, the federation will organise an annual two-kilometre race across approximately 700 districts on August 30 each year.

AFI Vice-President and World Athletics President Adille J. Sumariwalla announced disciplinary measures against non-performing state units. He said the existing bodies in Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh will be suspended and replaced by ad hoc committees.

He further stated that Tripura and Manipur have been placed on a watch list and downgraded to associate members without voting rights, with a warning of stricter action if performance does not improve.

Sumariwalla also informed that foreign high-performance directors have been appointed for both senior and junior athletes to enhance India’s competitiveness at the international level.