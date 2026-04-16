Athletics Federation of India turns focus to grassroots gaps and talent pipeline at Kohima meet

Kohima saw a renewed push for structural reforms in athletics as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) used its Annual General Meeting to address gaps in grassroots systems and talent development across Nagaland.

Senior officials and representatives from district athletics associations across the state took part in a closed-door interaction aimed at improving coordination between national and local bodies. The discussions centred on restructuring district units, increasing the frequency of competitions, and strengthening pathways for identifying and nurturing talent.

Officials acknowledged that inconsistent competition exposure and uneven institutional capacity at the district level continue to limit athlete development. The federation emphasised the need for standardised practices and expanded training and certification programmes for coaches and technical officials to address these gaps.

Speakers at the meeting stressed that a stronger grassroots network is critical to building a sustainable talent pipeline. They also highlighted athletics as a tool for youth engagement and national integration, calling for wider participation and more inclusive access to sport.

Beyond policy discussions, the federation combined its agenda with a community outreach initiative at the Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home. Delegates interacted with children and local residents, distributing gifts and sharing words of encouragement in what organisers described as a goodwill gesture.

The outreach was led by former world championships medallist Anju Bobby George, whose presence, along with other athletes and officials, aimed to inspire children through sport. The visit coincided with the orphanage’s 53rd Foundation Day, where members of the Sunshine Orchestra, mentored by AR Rahman, performed for the gathering.

The Kohima engagements reflect AFI’s attempt to pair administrative reforms with community-facing efforts, as it seeks to strengthen athletics systems while expanding its social footprint.