AYUSH hospital, tribal welfare schemes under Governor's review in Nagaland

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav reviewed the functioning of the state's 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospital near Kohima and assessed the progress of key tribal welfare initiatives, stressing the need to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure timely implementation of development projects.

During his visit to the Integrated AYUSH Hospital, the governor described the institution as a "centre of healing and hope" for the people of Nagaland.

Inaugurated on March 4, 2022, the hospital is the third Integrated AYUSH Hospital in the country and reflects the government's commitment to promoting holistic and integrative healthcare, according to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Yadav noted that the hospital had served as Nagaland's first designated COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic, providing critical healthcare services at a crucial time.

Highlighting the importance of India's traditional systems of medicine, he said AYUSH complements modern healthcare by focusing on preventive care, holistic wellness and healthy living. He added that institutions such as the Integrated AYUSH Hospital have an increasingly significant role in delivering accessible, affordable and patient-centric healthcare.

Hospital authorities informed the governor that the facility, located about 24 kilometres from Kohima on the Phek-Meluri-Zunheboto Road, caters to eight surrounding villages and provides services in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, and Homoeopathy with a workforce of 43 staff members.

Since becoming operational, the hospital has recorded over 10,050 outpatient consultations and treated 560 inpatients up to June 2026.

On Thursday, the governor also chaired a review meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department at Raj Bhavan to assess the implementation of various tribal welfare programmes and future development plans.

Officials presented updates on schemes implemented under Article 275(1), the Development Action–Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), and community infrastructure projects in tribal areas.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Nagaland. Officials informed the governor that three EMRS campuses are currently functional with a combined enrolment of 751 students, and all three schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the HSLC Examination 2026.

The governor was also briefed on the construction of new EMRS campuses across various districts and the challenges delaying their completion, including land-related issues and inadequate power and water connectivity.

Yadav emphasised the need for better coordination among departments to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects and effective implementation of tribal welfare programmes across the state.