In a landmark initiative aimed at rural empowerment and sustainable industry development, the Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Banana Fibre Extraction was officially inaugurated in Kukidolong on the afternoon of June 11, 2025. The facility is supported by the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with The Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA) serving as the implementing agency.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Shri Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Guest of Honour Dr. M. Chuba Ao, Chairman of MARCOFED, Government of Nagaland.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR, led the NECTAR delegation and emphasized the Government of India’s commitment to transforming agrarian economies in the Northeast through innovative technologies. Highlighting the concept of converting “waste into wealth,” he underscored the CFC’s potential to offer sustainable livelihood solutions by repurposing banana pseudo-stem waste into economically valuable products, such as fibre, liquid fertiliser, vermicompost, biodegradable paper, and more.

“This is the first such CFC in the entire Northeast region, and we are proud to have partnered with The Entrepreneurs Associates to implement this vision,” Dr. Sarma noted during his address.

Neichute Doulo, CEO of tEA, expressed deep gratitude to NECTAR for executing the project in record time and acknowledged the visionary leadership of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, particularly his forward-thinking vision for NagaKi, a proposed planned city. “The CFC is the first industrial initiative aligned with the NagaKi vision and is poised to act as a nucleus for economic growth in the area,” he remarked, adding that tEA has already begun engaging nearby villages for sourcing raw materials and establishing vital value chain linkages.

In his keynote address, Shri Chanchal Kumar, IAS, hailed the launch as a stepping stone for broader regional development under the PM-DevINE initiative. “For India to develop, the Northeast must prosper. This region is not the end of India—it is the engine of its future growth,” he declared, stressing that initiatives like the CFC are critical to building local resilience and driving inclusive development.

Dr. M. Chuba Ao, Chairman of MARCOFED, shared his optimism that the unit would act as a catalyst for regional change, while other dignitaries—including Dr. Akali Sema, Professor at Nagaland University, and Mr. Doshehe Y. Sema, former Minister—also lauded the project's potential during their addresses.

The event also featured a significant outreach initiative, with NECTAR distributing Vasundhara Soil Organic Testing Kits and farmer training materials. Dr. Collin Z. Renthlei, Advisor (Technical) at NECTAR, delivered the vote of thanks, and the program was moderated by Ms. Chunjanglu, Operations Supervisor.

Over 200 farmers from across Nagaland participated in the inauguration, signaling strong grassroots interest in the facility. The CFC is expected to significantly uplift local communities by offering environmentally sustainable and economically viable alternatives for farmers, paving the way for a rural industrial renaissance in Nagaland.