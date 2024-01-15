The Naga Hoho, one of the apex bodies of Nagas in Nagaland, today met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and submitted a memorandum to him seeking implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM.

A delegation of the Naga Hoho met with Rahul Gandhi upon his entry into Nagaland while leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The meeting took palce today evening at the campsite at Khuzama ground in Nagaland, where the Naga Hoho leaders submitted a memorandum to Gandhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revealed that a memorandum seeking the implementation of the Framework Agreement was given to Rahul Gandhi.

"The delegation of the Naga HOHO requested Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament. He recalled that there had been no consultations with other political parties before this Framework Agreement was signed, especially the Indian National Congress which had governments then in three North-eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur," said Ramesh.

Noteworthy is that Rahul Gandhi today entered Nagaland while leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, while completing the Yatra's scheduled in Manipur.

Earlier today, the Congress announced the schedule for the Nagaland leg of the Yatra which will go on for January 16 and 17, after which the Yatra will enter Assam.