Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and internet favourite, Temjen Imna Along never shy away from entertaining his followers and netizens with his witty posts on social media.

Nagaland minister Temjem Imna Along has again taken the internet by storm and this time the minister targeted the accused of stealing flower pots from the road decorated for the G20 summit in Delhi.

Reacting to the incident, Imna Along in Hindi wrote, “Biwi ko manane gaya tha, ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai (Was going to appease his wife, now appeasing Delhi Police)”. He quote-tweeted the video along with his tweet.

Biwi को मनाने गया था !



अब Delhi Police को मना रहा हैं 🤭 https://t.co/rk2Raqf7dm — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 1, 2023

Along’s tweet was liked over 10,000 times.

The incident happened on National Highway 48 near the Delhi-Gurgaon border where officials had put up flower pot decorations to welcome participants to the G20 conference.

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The culprits are shown casually picking up the pots in the middle of the day and loading them into the boot of their approximately Rs 40 lakh Kia Carnival vehicle (with a VIP number plate) before driving away in the viral footage uploaded by a journalist on Twitter.

Haryana Police tracked located the offender, Manmohan, after locating his automobile in Gurugram after the event went viral on social media. It's been registered with Hisar. The whereabouts of the second accused in the case are still unknown.