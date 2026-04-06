BJP condemns death of party supporter in Nagaland’s Mokokchung during pre-poll clash, demands probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland unit has strongly condemned the death of its supporter, Imrongsunba Imchen, in Lungkhum village under Mokokchung district, during a pre-poll clash, and called for immediate action against those responsible.



In a statement issued by its media cell, the party described the incident as a “brutal and senseless act of violence” and expressed shock over the death of the party supporter, during a pre-poll clash that ensued ahead of Koridang by-election. It said that violence has no place in a democratic society and reiterated its commitment to peace, rule of law, and democratic values.



The BJP noted that the incident reflects a contradiction between public calls for peaceful campaigning and the prevailing ground situation. It stated that the killing has adversely impacted the image of the Koridang constituency and brought disrepute to Mokokchung district.



The party urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, apprehend all those involved, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in accordance with the law.



Reaffirming its position on maintaining peaceful and fair elections, the BJP appealed to citizens, political stakeholders, and party workers in the Koridang constituency to reject violence and uphold democratic principles.



The party also conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them.