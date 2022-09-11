Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party,the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President Kewekhape Therie called the BJP "mentally unsound" for their 'diabolical' reaction on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting pastors in Tamil Nadu during his 'Bharat Jodo Campaign'.

"Rahul being a National Leader has the right to give an audience to any citizen of India that wishes to meet him. There is nothing wrong. Pastors too have the right to meet him and to express what they believe. Not only Pastors, but all Christians also believe Jesus is the real God," said the press statement by NPCC.

"Christians believe he lives among us every moment. That does not harm or hurt anyone or any religion. It is one's individual faith. Freedom of religion and worship is guaranteed in the Constitution," read the statement further.

Urging the BJP to join the 'Bharat Jodo' campaign, the NPCC said that the ruling party should change their attitude of hatred towards other religion as they have done nothing good for the Hindu religion.

"Rather, they have managed to earn a bad image of Hindus before the World. They have received the Hindu vote but have destroyed the peace and harmony of society and the vibrant economy of the Nation that was left by UPA," said the NPCC President K. Therie.

We have nothing against Hinduism. Religion is personal and an acceptance of one’s inner mind. No religion teaches us to hate. All religions teach truth, love, and peace. I appeal to BJP to stop exploiting the sentiments of innocent Hindu believers for political gain. Rather educate citizens to love and be kind to each other," remarked NPCC President Kewekhape Therie.