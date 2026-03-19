BJP holds Ghaspani I & II Mandal training programme in Nagaland's Chümoukedima

The Ghaspani I and II Mandal-level training programme under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan was held on March 19, with participation from party leaders and workers.

Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi, who attended the programme, said the Bharatiya Janata Party is the world’s largest political party, and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has gained global recognition and strengthened its position internationally.

He stated that the NDA government is focused on bridging developmental gaps and achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, while strengthening grassroots outreach for inclusive growth. Emphasising the principle of “Nation First,” Zhimomi said such training programmes aim to enhance public engagement and ensure effective delivery of government schemes.

Highlighting the need for self-reliance, he encouraged youth to utilise initiatives like Start-Up India. He also stressed the importance of human resource development, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods in Nagaland’s largely agriculture-dependent economy.

The training programme featured inaugural, technical, and valedictory sessions, focusing on organisational strengthening, leadership skills, and public outreach strategies.