BJP Kohima unit slams opposition over women’s reservation delay, defends delimitation push

The BJP’s Kohima unit on April 22, criticised opposition parties for what it termed as “misleading narratives” and obstruction over women’s reservation and delimitation, asserting that delays are hindering progress on political representation for women.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, state executive member Vineizo Tsürho said the BJP sought to clear growing public confusion around the women’s reservation framework and related constitutional processes.

Kohima District BJP President Khrielie Üsou underlined that delimitation is essential for implementing the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women, noting that the identification and rotation of constituencies cannot proceed without it. He added that delays in the census and delimitation process have historically slowed reforms.

Üsou described the parliamentary discussions held on April 16 and 17 as a “historic opportunity”, but accused opposition parties of disrupting proceedings and delaying what he called a key step towards women’s empowerment.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders said the push for the Women’s Reservation Bill was driven by national interest rather than political considerations. They reiterated that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam aims to ensure greater participation of women in governance.

Mahila Morcha District President Leanne Kiewhuo clarified that the implementation of reservation is contingent on the completion of delimitation, a process that could take time. She also stated that reservation cannot be granted on the basis of religion, in line with constitutional provisions.

Tsürho further said that while the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women, including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a recent amendment proposal failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, reflecting ongoing political divisions.

The BJP leaders appealed to citizens to support the reservation policy and urged opposition parties to avoid what they described as obstructionist politics.

They concluded by stating that increased representation of women in legislatures would contribute to more inclusive policymaking and strengthen India’s democratic framework.