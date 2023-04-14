Nagaland Minister Temjen Along has once again given a reason to Twitterati to laugh with his witty reply over the micro-blogging site suggesting him to follow the Congress on Twitter.

Along was quick enough to respond and said that he does not want to follow Congress.

''Those who followed are suffering now. Mai Guru Ji Ke Sath Khush Hoon,'' he wrote sharing a photo of the same.

Dear Twitter, Mujhe follow nahin karna hain, jinhone follow kiya tha abhi bhugat rahe hai.



Mai Guru Ji ke sath khush hoon 🙏



With Love,

Aapka Temjen pic.twitter.com/AWdRP155o4 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 14, 2023

Often, Twitter keeps suggesting people, places, and organizations to follow to every user, however, in this case, twitter's algorithms forget that the party which is being suggested to Along is the rival of BJP.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Nagaland Minister enjoys a huge following on Twitter as he is very active on social media platforms and often keep on sharing his funny one-liners.

Recently, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, AK Antony's son Anil Antony, CR Kesavan resigned from the Congress.

Earlier in March this year, amid Congress-BJP war over Rahul Gandhi's comments in London, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along had praised Gandhi's photo.

The photo was shared by Congress' official Twitter handle with a caption, 'Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone'.

In the photo, the Congress leader is seen in a suit with his hands in his pockets, smiling for the photograph while attending an interactive session at Chatham House in London.

Reacting over the photo, Temjen said, ''One has to accept that the photo is nice. confidence and pose are next level."