Marking over a decade of leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland unit launched a statewide campaign in Kohima on Monday as part of the nationwide celebration titled “Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal” and “Seva, Garib Kalyan Ke 11 Saal.”

The campaign aims to highlight the transformative governance and achievements of the BJP-led Union Government over the past 11 years. At a press conference held at the BJP state headquarters, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton described the past decade as a golden era of progress and empowerment.

“This journey is not just the story of one man—it is the story of 140 crore dreams turning into action,” Patton said. “India under Prime Minister Modi has evolved into the world’s fourth-largest economy and is surging ahead across all sectors—from defence self-reliance to digital governance.”

Patton also emphasized that the Modi era has reshaped governance into a model based on service, transparency, and active citizen participation.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, addressing the media, echoed the sentiment, highlighting how India had risen from outside the top 10 global economies to securing the fourth position. “From Operation Sindoor to rural connectivity, educational reforms, counter-terror operations, and women empowerment, India’s development has become holistic under PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Along asserted that the spirit of service has been redefined through Modi’s mission-oriented governance, with the nation witnessing a startup revolution, technological leaps, and inclusive infrastructure growth.

The BJP state unit also announced that celebratory programs would be conducted at every booth, mandal, and district level in Nagaland to ensure grassroots-level participation. These events will reflect on the successes of the last 11 years and reaffirm support for the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

The BJP leaders concluded by expressing their continued commitment to advancing the cause of inclusive and sustainable development, under the larger goal of transforming India into a self-reliant and globally recognized power.