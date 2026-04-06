BJP Nagaland marks 47th Foundation Day with focus on service and development

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nagaland unit, on April 6 celebrated its 47th Foundation Day with enthusiasm across the state, highlighting the party’s organisational strength and commitment to public service.

Extending greetings on the occasion, State President Benjamin Yepthomi conveyed his wishes to party workers and the people of Nagaland.

He described the Foundation Day as a moment of pride and reflection, noting the BJP’s growth into the world’s largest political party, guided by the principles of nationalism, good governance, and dedicated service.

Yepthomi acknowledged the consistent efforts of party karyakartas, stating that their dedication has played a crucial role in strengthening the organisation at all levels.

He emphasised the party’s role in promoting development and unity in the state, while reiterating its commitment to the welfare and progress of all sections of society.

Calling for renewed resolve, the State President urged party workers to uphold the ideals of service, integrity, and inclusive development, and to continue working towards building a stronger, self-reliant, and prosperous Nagaland.