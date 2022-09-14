Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda will pay a two-day visit to Nagaland from September 15 and will hold a public rally at Wokha.

As pe the Nagaland BJP media cell statement, Nadda is scheduled to land at the Dimapur Airport on Thursday and will reach Wokha by helicopter, where he will hold a public rally at GMS ground, Old Riphyim at 12:00 Noon.

After addressing the rally in Wokha, Nadda will return to Kohima on the same day and will interact with the Nagaland BJP leaders at Capital Cultural Centre there.

In addition to this, he will hold another meeting with BJP state legislators and the Rajya Sabha MP in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will also hold a meeting the BJP President followed by a dinner hosted by the Rio at his official residence.

The next day i.e on September 16, Nadda will reach Dimapur where he will hold meetings with BJP Core Committee members before he returns back to Delhi.