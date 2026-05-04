BJP strengthens hold in northeast with wins in Nagaland's Koridang and Tripura's Dharmanagar bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded its presence in the Northeast after securing victories in the Assembly by-elections in Nagaland’s Koridang and Tripura’s Dharmanagar constituencies, according to results declared on May 4.

In Nagaland, BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen won the Koridang (ST) seat, which fell vacant following the death of veteran leader Imkong L. Imchen. His main opponent, Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao—who had earlier contested the 2023 Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket—failed to gain enough ground. BJP leader Imchainba Jamir had withdrawn from the race, consolidating support behind Imchen.

Tripura’s Dharmanagar seat was won by BJP’s Jahar Chakraborti, who defeated Congress nominee Chayan Bhattacharjee and CPI(M) candidate Amitabha Datta. The by-election was necessitated by the death of Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Both constituencies recorded strong voter turnout during polling held on 9 April. Koridang saw 75.06 per cent participation, the highest among all seats, while Dharmanagar registered 70.09 per cent turnout, reflecting significant voter engagement.

Elsewhere, turnout remained comparatively moderate. Karnataka’s Bagalkot recorded 54.82 per cent polling, while Davanagere South saw 49.66 per cent.

The Election Commission of India had announced by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states. Polling in Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra, was conducted on 23 April, with counting also scheduled for Monday.

A planned by-election in Goa’s Ponda constituency was cancelled following an order by the Bombay High Court.

The results consolidate the BJP’s position in the Northeast, where it has steadily expanded its organisational base and electoral reach in recent years.