BJP supporter killed in pre-bypoll violence in Nagaland, curfew imposed in Mokokchung district

A BJP supporter died on April 6 after violence broke out in Nagaland ahead of the April 9 by-election to the Koridang seat, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in parts of Mokokchung district.

The deceased, Imrongsungba Imchen from Longkhum village, sustained injuries during clashes between supporters of Independent candidate Toshikaba and BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen. He was initially treated at Mokokchung District Hospital and later referred to Dimapur, but died on the way near Botsa village.

Police sources said 16 people have been detained in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace. The order covers Longkhum, Mangmetong and the Alichen area, including the 2nd NAP camp.

Assembly of five or more persons has been banned in the notified areas between 6 pm and 5 am. Officials said the decision followed reports from magistrates and police indicating a risk to public order. Enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the bypoll was also cited as a factor.

Authorities warned that any violation would attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The restrictions have taken immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The by-election to the Koridang seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, a five-time legislator, in November last year. The BJP has fielded his son as its candidate.

Six candidates are contesting the seat, including T Chalukumba Ao from Congress and I Abenjang from the NPP. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.