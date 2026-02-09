Budget 2026–27 focuses on skills, tourism and MSMEs in Nagaland: Union Minister

Nagaland is set to benefit from targeted investments in education, skills, tourism and small enterprises under the Union Budget 2026–27, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and External Affairs Kriti Vardhan Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Kohima, Singh said the Budget places importance on strengthening professional and skill-based institutions in the state through the establishment of facilities in Tier-1 and Tier-3 categories. He said the move is aimed at building local capacity and improving employment prospects for youth in Nagaland.

Singh said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises would play a key role in the state’s economic empowerment. MSMEs, he noted, are expected to drive exports, create jobs and support regional development, particularly in smaller and emerging markets such as Nagaland.

Tourism has been identified as another major focus area for the state and the wider North-East. Singh said the Budget proposes the development of five major tourism destinations in the region, along with a Buddhist Circuit spanning several North-Eastern states. A pilot programme to train 10,000 tourist guides across the country will also support ecotourism and heritage-based travel, he said.

Placing these initiatives in a broader context, Singh said the Union Budget 2026–27 responds to the realities of an “increasingly multi-polar world”, where regional priorities have gained significance. He said the Budget aims to sustain steady economic growth while strengthening cooperation with like-minded governments.

On trade and security, Singh said proposed Free Trade Agreements would focus on expanding markets while moving towards technology-driven border management systems.

He added that the Budget is anchored around the three ‘Kartavyas’ outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — accelerating economic growth, building human capacity and ensuring inclusive development. “Special focus has been placed on empowering youth,” he said, referring to measures promoting self-employment and addressing youth aspirations.

Singh said proposals such as the creation of industrial corridors would further strengthen infrastructure and support long-term growth. He expressed confidence that the Union Budget 2026–27 would help ensure balanced and inclusive development, with states like Nagaland playing a more active role in India’s growth story.