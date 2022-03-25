The Nagaland Assembly passed the Rs 24,239.96 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 by voice vote on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also serves as Finance Minister, submitted a Rs 2212.74 crore deficit budget for the fiscal year.

With all 60 members of the House joining forces to establish the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-free administration in September 2021 to pursue an early resolution to the Naga political problem (NPI), no cut motions or clarification requests were made when the budget was being passed.

Several members, however, proposed that steps be taken to boost the state's revenue generation. On the NPI, minister Tongpang Ozukum stated that the issue's stakeholders are the 60 elected members.

The lawmakers are as serious and worried as the Naga negotiation parties about resolving the vexing matter as soon as possible, he added. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer later declared the House adjourned sine die.