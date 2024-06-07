Candidates from various parties have begun filing their nomination papers for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled in Bhandari and Jalukie Towns in Nagaland.

In Bhandari, candidates from 9 wards submitted their nomination papers at the Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer, marking the start of the election process. Among the candidates, eight belong to the Naga's People Front (NPF) party, while one is Independent. Notably, three wards are reserved for women, attracting three women candidates to participate in the electoral race.

Meanwhile, in Jalukie Town, Independent candidate Zavitso Kense filed his nomination papers for the ULB election 2024 from Keleilwa Ward No. 6 in Peren district. The nomination filing period will continue until June 11, 2024, with the scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for June 13, 2024.

Candidates have time until June 18 to withdraw their candidature before 3:00 PM. The polling is set to take place on June 26, 2024, from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, ensuring a democratic and inclusive electoral process for the towns of Bhandari and Jalukie.