Car enters railway track in Nagaland's Dimapur, driver arrested; probe underway

Dimapur Police on Tuesday, December 16 night intercepted a vehicle that had illegally entered railway tracks near Dimapur Railway Station, averting a potential mishap and ensuring the safety of passengers and railway property.

According to an official statement, the incident occurred on December 16, 2025, at around 11:35 pm, when a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number NL-01/CA-8181 strayed onto the railway tracks leading towards the Dimapur station platform from the MXN side. The vehicle became stranded on Line No. 1 near the old flyover area at Burma Camp.

The vehicle was being driven by Thepfuneituo (65), son of late Khriezo Rio, a resident of Signal Angami in Dimapur district.

Upon receiving information, police personnel swiftly reached the spot in coordination with railway authorities. The vehicle was safely intercepted and removed from the tracks without any injury to passengers, damage to railway infrastructure, or disruption to public safety.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident resulted from gross negligence and a clear violation of traffic and railway safety norms. Both the vehicle and the driver were taken into custody, and a case has been registered at the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dimapur, vide Case No. 346/2025 under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railway Act, dated December 17, 2025.

Officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident, including whether alcohol or any other intoxicating substance was involved.

Dimapur Police has strongly cautioned the public against unauthorised entry onto railway tracks, stressing that such actions constitute a serious offence and pose grave risks to human life and critical public infrastructure. The police also urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious or unsafe activities to help prevent accidents.

Emphasising collective responsibility, the police reiterated that public safety can only be ensured through cooperation and adherence to the law.