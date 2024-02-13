The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 11 locations in Delhi and Nagaland at the premises of the accused in a case related to the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 71.5 lakh (approx) alleged to be bribe money.

The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital devices, etc.

CBI registered the instant case against the said Addl. Secretary (IAS), Department of Agriculture; a Dy. Conservator of Forest & a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Department of Animal Husbandry, all Government of Nagaland.

It was alleged that the accused have been working under Project FOCUS (Fostering Climate Resilent Upland Farming System) in Nagaland.

It has been further alleged that consequent upon recovery of the cash amount of Rs 71.50 lakh from the possession of the accused while they were travelling from Dimapur to Delhi by air, questioning was carried out by the Income Tax Department.



Also Read: Nagaland: CBI files FIR against additional secretary, two others over 'bribery'

On the basis of the disclosures made by the accused, it was allegedly discovered that the cash amount belonged to the accused Additional Secretary who had received the same as a bribe from various persons associated with the project for approving the bills.

It was further alleged that the said accused had conspired in receiving and transporting the bribe amount to Delhi.

The CBI has initiated the action on a complaint from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Income Tax Department, which had intercepted 2013-batch IAS officer Gupta and two of his co-passengers -- the then Deputy Conservator of Forests Rampaukai and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department Auto Vihoi -- who were travelling from Dimapur to New Delhi on December 17, 2023, in a flight allegedly with huge cash.

During the interrogation by the I-T Department, Vihoi alleged that the cash belonged to Gupta, who had collected kickbacks from various people associated with the implementation of the FOCUS project. He said that Gupta had handed over the cash to him at his residence on December 16, 2023 to take it to Delhi the next day.

Rampaukai also said that the cash belonged to Gupta, who had collected it from various people associated with the project for approving their bills, the FIR alleged.