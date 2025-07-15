CBI registers case against Nagaland University Dean for alleged corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a corruption case against Dr Chitta Ranjan Deb, a senior professor at Nagaland University, in connection with irregularities in awarding supply contracts for scientific equipment.

According to an official statement, Dr Deb—who also serves as Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Dean of the School of Sciences—has been accused of abusing his position to favour certain bidders and companies in return for bribes. The agency alleges that the professor's actions were "with a predetermined intention to cause wrongful loss to Nagaland University and corresponding personal pecuniary gain to himself."

The case was registered on July 12, following credible information that linked the academic to illegal practices in the procurement process involving scientific consumables and equipment.

CBI teams conducted coordinated searches on July 12 across multiple locations, including Jorhat in Assam, Lumani in Nagaland, and Agartala in Tripura. These raids reportedly uncovered “incriminating documents relating to the transaction of bribes as well as tender-related documents” from both the accused and several bidder companies.

Dr Deb has not publicly responded to the allegations yet. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as the agency continues to examine financial records and procurement files.