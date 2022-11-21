Reacting to the Nagaland Baptist Church Council's (NBCC) 10-point Commitment in the form of a resolution on the celebration of 150 years of Christianity in Nagaland, state Congress leader K Therie said that one can celebrate only when one is satisfied with the performance.

In a press statement, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president said, "The 10-Point Commitment of NBCC’s Sesquicentennial celebration is addressed to politicians and government employees".

"All they want is politicians and government employees to change. There is no point that can be ignored. It is also a call to all sections of the people of Nagaland. Today with a 95 per cent Christian rural population we celebrate 150 years of Christianity. As a layman Christian, deep in my heart, I feel unqualified to celebrate for I believe one can celebrate only when one is satisfied with the performance," he added.

He further claimed that Nagaland is known as a Christian State by even BJP and RSS and has many Judas Iscariots.

According to the Congress leader, to actively participate in the task of caring for God’s creations, taking our duty and privileges as custodians of the earth seriously and working towards retaining the original state of goodness is of utmost importance.

It is also a call for all to work for greater unity and better understanding amongst various groups of people through the cessation of selfish pursuits and conflicts that divide and damage the historical harmony of Nagas.

This call is a reflection of the present disorderly situation that shames our Christian State.

Notably, the 10 points ranged from Church’s mission to strengthen the family to regard people of both genders with equal dignity and provide ministerial opportunities without gender bias.