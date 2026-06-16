Census 2027 kicks off in Nagaland; self-enumeration open till June 30

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has urged citizens across the state to actively participate in Census 2027, describing it as a crucial exercise for future development planning and governance.

Launching the census exercise under the theme "My Census, My Development" at Lok Bhavan in Kohima, the Governor said Nagaland has joined the rest of the country in undertaking Census 2027 and appealed to residents to take part in what he termed a historic national exercise.

Highlighting a key feature of the upcoming census, Yadav noted that for the first time citizens can enumerate their households online during the self-enumeration phase, which runs from June 16 to June 30. He said the fully digital mode of enumeration would make the process more efficient, transparent and inclusive.

The Governor stressed that data collected through Census 2027 would play a vital role in shaping development policies and ensuring that government schemes and services reach all sections of society. He said the census would provide critical data to support India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, helping policymakers make informed decisions in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare.

Yadav also praised the efforts of more than 6,100 census officials deployed across Nagaland and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism and dedication. He called upon tribal bodies, village councils, community organisations, colony authorities and elders to extend full cooperation for the successful completion of the exercise.

Describing the census as more than just a population count, the Governor said it forms the foundation for future planning and development and urged every citizen to ensure that all households and individuals are accurately counted.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also encouraged people to participate in the self-enumeration process and motivate others to do the same. In a post on X, Rio said accurate census data is essential for effective governance, informed planning and better policy outcomes for future generations.

The first phase of Census 2027, known as the House Listing Operation, began on June 16. Citizens can complete self-enumeration online and obtain a unique Self-Enumeration ID before June 30. This will be followed by field verification and house-to-house data collection from July 1 to July 30. The second phase, the Population Census, is scheduled for February 2027.