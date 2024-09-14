The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) convened a crucial debriefing session on September 13 at the Chief Secretary's conference hall in Kohima to evaluate the impact of landslides, flash floods, and floods that ravaged Nagaland during this monsoon season.

During the meeting, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, Advisor to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), highlighted the persistent nature of natural calamities affecting the state year-round. He urged the IMCT to convey these ongoing challenges to the central government for more robust intervention.

Anant Kishore Saran, Joint Secretary (FFR) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, highlighted Nagaland's geological vulnerability, which exacerbates the frequency of natural disasters. Saran assured the state of immediate relief through central assistance schemes and committed to providing long-term recommendations based on the team's comprehensive assessment.

Saran proposed revising the office memorandum regarding central assistance and advised line department heads to familiarize themselves with the updated guidelines. Despite the team’s inability to visit all affected regions, Saran noted that significant damage had been evaluated and affirmed that road connectivity would be a primary focus in relief efforts.

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