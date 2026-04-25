Centre acknowledges IIT demand in Nagaland, no clear timeline yet

S Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), has shared the Centre’s official response regarding the long-standing demand for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the state.

The response, received from Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, noted that the issue was raised during Zero Hour on December 4, 2025, particularly concerning land allotment for the proposed IIT.

According to the Centre, the current priority is to strengthen and expand existing higher education institutions in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), focusing on multidisciplinary and quality education.

The government highlighted that Nagaland already hosts key centrally funded institutions such as Nagaland University and National Institute of Technology Nagaland.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), a total outlay of Rs 1,292.16 crore has been approved for the period 2023–24 to 2025–26 to enhance access, equity and excellence in higher education.

Additionally, under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, 39 projects have been sanctioned for the state with a total allocation of Rs 254.06 crore, including a central share of Rs 229.57 crore. Under PM-USHA, a central share of Rs 130.46 crore has also been released to Nagaland as of March 25, 2026.

On the IIT proposal, the Ministry confirmed that a request received on January 1, 2025 has been acknowledged and is under consideration, but did not provide any specific timeline for its establishment.

The demand for an IIT in Nagaland continues to be seen as crucial for boosting technical education, creating opportunities for youth, and accelerating the state’s long-term development.