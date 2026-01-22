Centre committed to northeast’s holistic growth, says Union Minister B L Verma

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Social Justice and Empowerment, B L Verma, on Wednesday, January 21 reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering commitment to the comprehensive development of the Northeast, asserting that the region has undergone a visible and measurable transformation over the past decade. Emphasising infrastructure growth, social welfare delivery and healthcare expansion, Verma said the changes witnessed since 2014 reflect the government’s focused approach towards integrating the Northeast into India’s broader growth narrative.

Currently on a two-day visit to Nagaland, the Union Minister carried out on-ground inspections of several centrally sponsored schemes in Chumoukedima district. His visit included a review of fair price shops under the public distribution system, Anganwadi centres aimed at strengthening child nutrition and maternal health, and the Centre for Disease Control and Cancer Treatment at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR), a key healthcare institution serving the region.

Following a comprehensive review meeting on the implementation of central projects, Verma told reporters that the transformation of Nagaland since 2014 is “self-evident.” He pointed particularly to improvements in road connectivity, healthcare infrastructure and welfare service delivery, stating that such developments have significantly improved access to essential services for citizens.

The Minister underlined that the Union government remains firmly focused on ensuring inclusive and sustainable development in the Northeast, with special attention to remote and border areas. He added that strengthening institutional capacity and accelerating project execution would remain priorities to ensure that the benefits of development reach the grassroots level.

Verma’s visit, officials said, is part of the Centre’s broader strategy to closely monitor flagship programmes in the Northeast and reinforce its long-term vision for the region’s economic, social and infrastructural advancement.