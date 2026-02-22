Centre emphasises strengthening education sector in Northeast: Union Minister Bambhaniya

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on February 21 said the Centre is placing special emphasis on strengthening the education sector and accelerating overall development in the northeastern states.



Addressing students and teachers at Government Middle School, Kuda village, Dimapur, she highlighted the Union government’s commitment to making the region self-reliant under the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives to support indigenous products.



The minister said sustained efforts are being made for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She underlined the importance of education in nation-building and stressed the need to provide clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and basic infrastructure in schools to create a conducive learning environment.



On the National Education Policy, Bambhaniya noted that it promotes holistic, skill-based learning, including instruction in the mother tongue, to enable children to become self-reliant and confident. “Our children are the builders of India and the shapers of its destiny,” she said, adding that schools are being modernised nationwide to ensure quality education and improved facilities for every student.



The minister appreciated a special performance by students, saying it showcased their talent and infused energy into the programme.



Earlier, Duoneinuo Kire, Chairman of the School Management Board, welcomed the minister and highlighted the school’s long-standing role in providing foundational education. She also submitted a representation seeking enhancement of wages for mid-day meal cooks, hoping the minister would consider it sympathetically.