The Central government on September 30 extended for another six months the application of the “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act - AFSPA in 12 districts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

''AFSPA will be extended for six months beginning October 1 in nine districts -- Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto -- and 16 police stations in four other districts -- Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Wokha -- of Nagaland,'' an official notification read.

The Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) is a law that empowers the Armed Forces to maintain public order in 'disturbed areas. They have the right to prohibit the gathering of five or more persons in an area.

If the Armed Forces feel that a person is violating the law, then after giving a proper warning, they can use force or even fire. In case of suspicion of any person, the army can also arrest any person without a warrant and can also search the premises without a warrant.

Any person arrested or taken into custody may be handed over to the officer-in-charge of the nearest police station and the reasons for their arrest may be explained.

