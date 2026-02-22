Centre flags falling enrolment in Nagaland PM SHRI schools, orders corrective action

A two-day high-level review of PM SHRI schools in Nagaland has flagged concerns over declining enrolment, poor transition rates and weak academic performance in select institutions, prompting directions for corrective action and a diagnostic study.

Dinesh Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Central Nodal Officer (CNO) for PM SHRI Schools in Nagaland, visited the state on February 20 and 21, to assess the implementation of the Centre’s flagship school transformation initiative. The PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme aims to develop model schools aligned with the vision of the Government of India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During his visit, Kumar inspected PM SHRI GHSS Chumoukedima, PM SHRI GHS Naharbari, PM SHRI GHS Thahekhu, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Project Sewak, Dimapur. He was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and District Education Officer (DEO) of Dimapur, along with officials from Samagra Shiksha.

Interacting with students and teachers, Kumar shared the Prime Minister’s vision of building model institutions that deliver holistic and quality education in line with NEP 2020. He urged students to strive for excellence and contribute to nation-building, while also acknowledging gaps in infrastructure at certain schools. These include the need for adequate classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, school auditoriums and sufficient sanitation facilities. He assured stakeholders that the concerns would be highlighted in his report to the Centre for necessary support.

A coordination meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Dimapur on February 20, bringing together district administration officials, the DEO, Principal of DIET Dimapur, Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs), EBRC officials, and heads of PM SHRI schools, along with representatives from Samagra Shiksha Nagaland.

At the review meeting, the DEO Dimapur presented a status report on the implementation of the six pillars of the PM SHRI scheme — Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment; Access and Infrastructure; Human Resource and School Leadership; Inclusive Practices and Gender Equity; Management, Monitoring and Governance; and Beneficiary Satisfaction.

Kumar expressed concern over declining student enrolment and poor transition rates, particularly from Class IX to Class X in certain PM SHRI schools. He also took note of the low pass percentage at PM SHRI GHS Burma Camp, Dimapur. State officials have been directed to conduct a special visit to the school to carry out a diagnostic study to identify reasons for the underperformance and prepare a targeted action plan to improve academic outcomes.

The review further called for school-wise action plans to address gaps and ensure that each PM SHRI institution evolves into a centre of excellence delivering quality education as envisioned under the scheme.

The visit concluded with an inspection of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Project Sewak, Dimapur. Kumar later apprised Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, in Kohima on February 21 about the outcomes of the two-day review and the proposed follow-up measures.