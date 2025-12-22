Centre holds key tripartite talks with ENPO on Frontier Nagaland issue

The Government of India, on December 21, held a high-level tripartite meeting with the Government of Nagaland and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), marking a significant step in discussions on the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

The meeting took place at Kartavya Bhavan-3 on Janpath Road under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary. The Nagaland government delegation was led by the state Chief Secretary, while senior representatives of the ENPO were also present.

Ahead of the tripartite talks, a bilateral meeting was held on December 18, 2025, between the ENPO and a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team. The central team included senior officials from the North East division and intelligence agencies, reflecting the importance attached to the dialogue.

Following the meetings, the ENPO delegation, accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament S. Phangnon Konyak, called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 21, 2025, at his official residence.

The delegation extended Christmas greetings and expressed appreciation for the Centre’s seriousness and commitment towards resolving the FNT issue.