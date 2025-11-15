Centre steps up northeast infrastructure push as Sitharaman clears new projects in Nagaland

Nagaland’s capital investment pipeline received a fresh boost on November 15 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually inaugurated two projects funded under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI): a multipurpose hall in Phek and a guest house for administrative officers in Zunheboto.

The announcement was made during her visit to Chumoukedima, where she later held a detailed review meeting with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, and senior state officials.

The review focused on the progress of SASCI projects, which the Centre says are critical to accelerating infrastructure expansion in smaller and underserved regions. Sitharaman told reporters that the visit was anchored around assessing development indicators in Kiphire, an Aspirational District, where she examined progress in health, education, nutrition, farming and women’s empowerment.

She said the Centre’s outreach to the Northeast remains unprecedented, noting that Union Ministers have collectively visited the region more than 700 times, while the Prime Minister has made over 70 trips. According to her, these visits underline the government’s sustained policy priority for the Northeast’s development.

Responding to concerns about road conditions, Sitharaman said quality monitoring has become stricter, with the National Highways Authority of India empowered to blacklist contractors who fail to meet standards. She added that post-monsoon road damage is a nationwide challenge and that agencies are working on long-term solutions rather than temporary repairs.

On financial inclusion, the minister said banking access in Nagaland had expanded sharply, with the number of villages lacking a banking touchpoint falling from more than 1,153 to just 15. She said efforts are underway to cover the remaining settlements, stressing that improved financial access is essential for welfare delivery and local enterprise.

Sitharaman concluded by reaffirming that the Centre would continue supporting Nagaland’s capital investment needs under SASCI, describing the scheme as a key driver of infrastructure-led growth in the state.