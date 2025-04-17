The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has welcomed the Centre’s assurance to strengthen the MSME Development and Facilitation Offices (DFOs) in the Northeast, following consistent efforts by Congress MP S. Supongmeren Jamir.

During the Zero Hour session in the Lok Sabha on February 11, 2025, Jamir urged the Union Government to establish fully functional MSME offices and depute adequate officers in the North Eastern Region, including Nagaland.

In response, Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, confirmed that 11 Deputy Directors recently promoted to Joint Director level will soon be posted, while recruitments for Assistant Director Grade-I and II posts are ongoing through the UPSC. New officers are expected to join by June 2025.



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The Ministry also assured that it is actively considering strengthening the MSME infrastructure in the Northeast by deploying these officers to enhance the region’s MSME ecosystem.

The NPCC expressed gratitude to Supongmeren Jamir for persistently raising the developmental needs of the Northeast in Parliament.

The party termed the development as a testament to Congress’s commitment to equitable growth in the region and urged the Ministry to implement its assurances in a time-bound manner.