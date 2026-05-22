Centre’s ‘Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan’ launched in Nagaland's Kohima to strengthen last-mile service delivery

The Centre’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign titled ‘Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan – Sabse Dur, Sabse Pehle’ was officially launched in Kohima on May 22 with the objective of ensuring that government welfare schemes and essential services reach the remotest sections of society.

Launching the campaign in Kohima district, Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment towards inclusive governance and effective last-mile delivery of public services.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign theme “Sabse Dur, Sabse Pehle,” he stated that communities living in the farthest and most inaccessible regions must become the foremost priority in governance and development efforts.

Buchem said Nagaland’s difficult geographical terrain and socio-cultural diversity often pose challenges in governance and service delivery. He added that the campaign seeks to strengthen the connection between the administration and the people by taking government services directly to the grassroots level so that no citizen is left behind.

Emphasising public participation, the Deputy Commissioner said development becomes meaningful only when citizens actively participate in governance and welfare programmes.

He noted that various departments would conduct awareness drives, outreach activities, service delivery camps and interaction programmes with local communities during the campaign.

Buchem also appealed to village councils, churches, youth bodies, women’s groups and civil society organisations to cooperate with the administration to ensure that welfare benefits reach every household across the district.

Speaking at the programme, Sevono Seletsu said the campaign aims to ensure coordinated departmental efforts for extending welfare schemes and government services to the remotest populations.

She pointed out that the government has introduced several welfare initiatives for tribal communities, including particularly vulnerable tribal groups, five of which are found in Nagaland.

Seletsu urged departments to revisit their implementation strategies and work towards achieving 100 per cent coverage under various welfare schemes and public services across the state.