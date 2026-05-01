Chakhesang body opposes proposed mountain radar project in Nagaland’s Pfutsero

The Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), a tribal body representing the Chakhesang community in Phek district of Nagaland, has opposed the proposed installation of an advanced mountain radar system at Pfutsero under the Centre’s high-altitude defence programme.

In a statement issued on April 30, the organisation raised concerns over possible health, environmental, and land-related impacts of the proposed project.

The CPO alleged that the project lacked transparency and claimed it was being advanced without informed public consent or proper consultation with local residents.

The organisation stated that no location-specific safety studies or independently verified information regarding long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation had been made public.

It further expressed concern over the absence of clarity on safety benchmarks, radiation impact, and buffer zones around the proposed radar installation.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the CPO noted that Pfutsero and nearby areas are ecologically sensitive and heavily dependent on agriculture.

The organisation warned that large-scale defence infrastructure could affect biodiversity, water sources, land stability, livelihoods, and food security in the region.

The tribal body also voiced apprehension over possible restrictions on land use and civilian movement, alleging that such defence projects often lead to controlled zones and limited access to residential and agricultural areas.

The CPO criticised the state government for allegedly allowing the project to move forward without adequate consultation with the local population and described it as a breach of public trust.

The organisation demanded that the proposed radar system be relocated outside Nagaland, preferably to less sensitive or uninhabited areas.

It also warned that any attempt to proceed with the project would face “firm, democratic, and united resistance” from the community.