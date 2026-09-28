Chakhesang youth rally in Nagaland over wildlife case, seized Great Barbet

Thousands of youths from the Chakhesang community staged a massive demonstration in Phek district on September 28, demanding withdrawal of a wildlife case against a community member and the return of a Great Barbet allegedly seized by forest authorities.

Organised by the Central Chakhesang Youth Organisation (CCYO), the rally began at Rukizu Junction, with participants dressed in traditional attire, and proceeded to the Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner at Pfutsero.

The organisation submitted a memorandum addressed to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, outlining its concerns over the wildlife case involving Vezhoto Hesuh and the seizure of the bird from Porba village.

According to the CCYO, Hesuh was summoned by the Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Wildlife Division, Dimapur, on September 11 over photographs and videos uploaded on his social media account.

The youth body said the posts included a video of Hesuh offering a sweet to a monkey in Assam, a video showing a bird in a cage and a photograph of him with a bird perched on his shoulder.

The CCYO claimed that neither the monkey nor the two birds belonged to Hesuh or were under his custody. It also maintained that the social media posts did not depict any act of cruelty, killing, capture or deliberate harm.

The organisation further alleged that Rs 1 lakh was demanded for Hesuh's release and that a case was initiated after he refused to pay the amount. The allegation has not been independently established.

The rally also focused on the seizure of a Great Barbet from Porba village on September 14. The CCYO claimed the bird had been reared by a young boy for six to seven years and said its seizure had caused distress to the child and concern among villagers.

The organisation urged the authorities to consider traditional practices and community sentiments while enforcing wildlife laws.

The CCYO also invoked Article 371A of the Constitution, arguing that the constitutional safeguards applicable to Nagaland should be taken into consideration while enforcing Central legislation in areas covered by the provision.

The youth organisation has given the state government and the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department seven days to withdraw the case against Hesuh, return the seized Great Barbet and order an independent inquiry into the alleged demand for Rs 1 lakh.

It warned that failure to receive satisfactory action within the stipulated period would prompt it to pursue further courses of action to protect what it described as the rights and interests of the Chakhesang community.

Accepting the memorandum, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mhalo Humtsoe assured the CCYO that she would forward it to the Chief Minister's Office at the earliest.