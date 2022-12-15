A Congress leader identified as Sanju Tripathi has been shot dead in broad daylight in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after his vehicle was waylaid by miscreants on December 14.

According to the police official, additional information is being gathered from the deceased's wife and family members to determine whether he received any threats or warnings. "The case is also being investigated from the standpoint of a previous property dispute," SP Mathur added.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur said, “According to eyewitnesses, Tripathi was going in his car near the bypass when two-three people arrived and opened fire. Tripathi sustained bullet injuries in his head and he died on the spot”.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated while attempting to arrest the assailants on the basis of eyewitness reports, and CCTV visuals have begun.

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