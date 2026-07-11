Church council urges Nagaland govt to follow Kerala on FCRA amendment opposition

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has urged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to press the Centre to withdraw the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, claiming that the legislation would adversely impact churches, Christian institutions, charitable organisations and civil society groups engaged in humanitarian and development work.

In a representation submitted to the chief minister, the NBCC said the proposed amendments would impose excessive restrictions on genuine faith-based and charitable organisations despite acknowledging the Centre's authority to regulate foreign contributions in the interest of national security, transparency and accountability.

The council, which represents 21 Baptist Associations, four associate members, 1,626 congregations and over 7.48 lakh baptised members across Nagaland, said the Church has been a key partner in the state's development for more than a century through its contributions to education, healthcare, peacebuilding, disaster relief, youth and women's empowerment, de-addiction programmes, and welfare initiatives for marginalised communities.

It stated that lawful foreign contributions have enabled Christian organisations to sustain these services, particularly in remote and economically disadvantaged areas, describing such support as an expression of humanitarian partnership rather than political influence.

The NBCC alleged that the proposed Bill could restrict churches and charitable institutions from receiving and utilising legitimate foreign funding for humanitarian, educational, healthcare and community development activities. It also expressed concern that the amendments would increase regulatory burdens on smaller churches and grassroots ministries, disrupt long-standing partnerships with global Christian organisations, discourage philanthropic support, and potentially allow institutional assets to be taken over if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled.

Referring to the Kerala Legislative Assembly's resolution urging the Union government to repeal the proposed Bill, the council appealed to the Nagaland government to adopt a similar stand and seek the withdrawal of the legislation.

Describing churches as foundational institutions in Nagaland's educational, cultural and humanitarian landscape, the NBCC reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government to promote peace, justice, social harmony and holistic development.

The representation was signed by NBCC President Rev Achu Chang, General Secretary Rev Dr Mar Pongener, and Secretary (Social Concern) Dr Villo Naleo.