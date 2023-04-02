Churches across Nagaland on April 2 celebrated Palm Sunday, which commemorates the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his capture and crucifixion. The people of Nagaland attended Palm Sunday services in their respective churches, where they received the blessing of the palms and processions.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the people on the occasion of Palm Sunday. He wished everyone a blessed Palm Sunday and a meaningful Holy Week. Similarly, the Naga People's Front wished the people a blessed Palm Sunday and prayed for the spirit of the holy occasion to bless everyone with joy and happiness.

MLA from Dimapur-II assembly constituency Moatoshi Longkumer also wished everyone a blessed Palm Sunday. Longkumer tweeted that Palm Sunday signifies the arrival of Jesus Christ in their lives and is a time to give thanks to the Almighty for his sacrifices and everlasting love and mercy. He urged everyone to spend the day seeking forgiveness and blessings from God.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, which is a significant religious event for Christians worldwide. The week leading up to Easter is observed with special prayers and services in churches around the world.