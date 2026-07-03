Climate change disrupting Nagaland's farming cycle, says Chief Secretary

Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen on Friday, July 3, said climate change is disrupting the state's traditional agricultural calendar, underscoring the need to adopt climate-smart technologies and renewable energy to safeguard rural livelihoods.

Addressing the inauguration of the 'Women-led Enterprises for a Climate-Smart Nagaland' trade facilitation fair in Kohima, Imchen said erratic rainfall patterns have significantly altered the state's farming cycle.

He noted that sowing, which traditionally began in early April, is now often delayed until June due to irregular rainfall, resulting in crop losses and affecting agricultural productivity.

Highlighting the need for a transition to a low-carbon economy, the Chief Secretary said renewable energy, particularly solar power, should become an integral part of rural enterprises to help communities adapt to changing climatic conditions while improving productivity and incomes.

Imchen also pointed out that although the self-help group (SHG) movement has empowered thousands of rural women, many entrepreneurs continue to face challenges in accessing modern technology, institutional finance, markets and business support.

"It is a collective governance and societal responsibility to build an enabling ecosystem capable of translating local skills and resources into viable, self-sustaining businesses," he said.

The trade fair, organised by the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission (NSRLM) in partnership with the SELCO Foundation, features 19 exhibition stalls showcasing clean-energy technologies and financing solutions for sectors including weaving, horticulture, piggery, bamboo and food processing.

Imchen said decentralised solar-powered equipment such as dryers, grinders and cold storage units could help reduce post-harvest losses, improve product quality, lower production costs and create employment opportunities in rural areas.